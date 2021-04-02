UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Absolutely Concerned' By Tensions On Ukraine Borders, In Touch With Kiev - State Dept

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:00 AM

US 'Absolutely Concerned' by Tensions on Ukraine Borders, in Touch With Kiev - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States is absolutely concerned about the latest flare-up in tensions along Ukraine's borders and is in close touch with Kiev and NATO allies on the matter, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"We are discussing our concerns about that increase in tensions and ceasefire violations and regional tensions with NATO allies... and Ukraine as well. We will continue to be in close touch with our partners in Kiev and in Ukraine more broadly in the face [of] these recent escalations," Price said during a daily briefing, adding that the US is aware of reports concerning alleged Russian troop movements on the borders.

Russia denies any military involvement in the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Kiev Price United States

Recent Stories

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

19 minutes ago

ADC visits Sujwal city, fine imposed on profiteers ..

11 minutes ago

Turkey logs most infections since start of pandemi ..

11 minutes ago

Canadians say just as productive working from home ..

11 minutes ago

Seven private member bills introduced in National ..

11 minutes ago

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.