US 'Absolutely Concerned' by Tensions on Ukraine Borders, in Touch With Kiev - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States is absolutely concerned about the latest flare-up in tensions along Ukraine's borders and is in close touch with Kiev and NATO allies on the matter, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"We are discussing our concerns about that increase in tensions and ceasefire violations and regional tensions with NATO allies... and Ukraine as well. We will continue to be in close touch with our partners in Kiev and in Ukraine more broadly in the face [of] these recent escalations," Price said during a daily briefing, adding that the US is aware of reports concerning alleged Russian troop movements on the borders.

Russia denies any military involvement in the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.