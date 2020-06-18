UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:26 PM

US Accelerating Hypersonic Weapons Testing in Next 12 Months - Pentagon Official

The US military will ramp up hypersonic weapons testing in the next 12 months, Michael White, assistant director for hypersonics in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering said during a virtual panel discussion on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The US military will ramp up hypersonic weapons testing in the next 12 months, Michael White, assistant director for hypersonics in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering said during a virtual panel discussion on Thursday.

"Over the next 12 months, really, what we will see is continued acceleration of offensive hypersonic systems," White said. "We just completed a successful flight test on March 19... that test really marked the beginning of a very active flight test season over the next 12 months, and really over the next several years."

White explained the US military will test many of the concepts under development in recent years and transition to actual weapons system development during this time.

the Defense Department is also looking at a land-based capability that will incorporate the Marine Corps in addition to the Navy and Air Force.

On Wednesday, US Defense Department Director of Research and Engineering for Modernization Mark Lewis announced that the United States plans to carry out at least 40 flight tests of hypersonic missiles over the Pacific Ocean in the next four years.

The world's leading military powers - Russia, China and the United States - are actively engaged in the development of hypersonic weapons programs.

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is a world leader in hypersonic weapons development and Lewis has said he agrees with that statement.

