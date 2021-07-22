UrduPoint.com
US Accepts Applications By Citizens Of 5 Nations For Protected Status - Immigration Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Citizens from Myanmar, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen can now apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States, provided they are applying for the first time, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said.

"USCIS is starting with these countries because they are either new designations or recently announced re-designations. When filing an initial TPS application, applicants can also request an Employment Authorization Document," the agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

TPS allows citizens of nations impacted by natural disasters, war, political turmoil and other calamities to live and work in the United States until it is safe to return to their former homes.

