US Accusations Against Kadyrov Of Human Rights Violations Far-Fetched - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:16 AM

US Accusations Against Kadyrov of Human Rights Violations Far-Fetched - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The accusations of the US State Department against the leader of Russia's Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, of involvement in human rights violations are far-fetched, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Monday, the US State Department on Monday announced it had included Kadyrov in the "black list" of persons involved, according to the department, in human rights violations. Kadyrov's wife and daughters were sanctioned as well.

"Accusations against Russia, its leadership, politicians, representatives of the executive and legislative branches, of all conceivable and inconceivable sins is constantly kept afloat by a number of US representatives.

This is another example of such a public action. Despite the fact that part of the US political elite did not abandon their Russophobic course, in this case I would like to ask a completely natural question: what do Ramzan Kadyrov's closest relatives have to do with the alleged violations? I'm not even going to comment on these far-fetched accusations, but what have the relatives got to do with it? Moreover, evidence of these accusations are traditionally absent," Zakharova said at a briefing.

