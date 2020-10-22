US Accusations of Cyberattacks Against Russia Unsubstantiated - Russian Foreign Ministry

The accusations by the United States against Russia of malign activities in the cybersphere are unsubstantiated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The accusations by the United States against Russia of malign activities in the cybersphere are unsubstantiated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice and the FBI brought charges against six alleged Russian hackers, whom the United States also suspects of cooperation with the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff.

"While the entire sane world community is trying to establish constructive cooperation in the field of international information security, and is also trying to find ways to overcome the cyberpandemic, individual states continue practice of unsubstantiated accusations of Russia of committing illegal actions in the information sphere.

This is how we assess the accusations of hacking brought by the US authorities against Russian citizens," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to her, amid constant fabrications of the West about the actions of some almighty Russian hackers, "Russia's proposals to organize a meeting of experts to discuss the accumulated claims and contradictions remain unanswered."

"The United States and its allies prefer to use false, far-fetched stories about Russian influence, they increase the intensity of claims," the spokeswoman emphasized.