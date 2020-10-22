UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Accusations Of Cyberattacks Against Russia Unsubstantiated - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:46 PM

US Accusations of Cyberattacks Against Russia Unsubstantiated - Russian Foreign Ministry

The accusations by the United States against Russia of malign activities in the cybersphere are unsubstantiated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The accusations by the United States against Russia of malign activities in the cybersphere are unsubstantiated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice and the FBI brought charges against six alleged Russian hackers, whom the United States also suspects of cooperation with the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff.

"While the entire sane world community is trying to establish constructive cooperation in the field of international information security, and is also trying to find ways to overcome the cyberpandemic, individual states continue practice of unsubstantiated accusations of Russia of committing illegal actions in the information sphere.

This is how we assess the accusations of hacking brought by the US authorities against Russian citizens," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to her, amid constant fabrications of the West about the actions of some almighty Russian hackers, "Russia's proposals to organize a meeting of experts to discuss the accumulated claims and contradictions remain unanswered."

"The United States and its allies prefer to use false, far-fetched stories about Russian influence, they increase the intensity of claims," the spokeswoman emphasized.

Related Topics

World Russia United States FBI Salman Noman Enterpries Limited Hacking

Recent Stories

My father kept working while accompanying my mothe ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on October ..

1 minute ago

Tikhanovskaya Thanks EU Parliament for Sakharov Pr ..

1 minute ago

EU Parliament Urges Commission to Introduce Visas ..

1 minute ago

Two-day training program on rescue & first aid con ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister to perform ground-breaking of Rawal ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.