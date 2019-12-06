UrduPoint.com
US Accusations Of Russian Government Ties To Alleged Hacking Group 'Groundless' - Antonov

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Accusations of Russian Government Ties to Alleged Hacking Group 'Groundless' - Antonov

The US accusations against Moscow of being tied to the alleged Russia-based cyber-criminal organization called Evil Corp are baseless, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement released by the Embassy on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The US accusations against Moscow of being tied to the alleged Russia-based cyber-criminal organization called Evil Corp are baseless, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement released by the Embassy on Thursday.

"Today, the US administration, under the pretext of combating cyber threats, has expanded the 'black lists,' which again included Russian citizens and several of our companies. Our two compatriots are charged with serious criminal offenses," Antonov said.

"At the same time, the US officials again groundlessly accused the Russian government. The 'hacker groups' and the persons associated with them, allegedly, directly assisted our authorities in 'malicious activity in cyberspace.' No evidence was provided. This practice has generally become the norm for our partners."

Antonov stressed that labeling Russia as cybercriminals will not help to improve bilateral relations.

