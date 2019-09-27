US Accusations on Chemicals Use in Latakia May Hamper Syrian Political Process - Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Moscow regrets that the United States had made a statement on the use of the so-called chemical weapons in Syria's Latakia province before the UN probe into the matter had been completed as it may hamper the process of the political settlement of the Syrian crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had concluded that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government used chlorine as a chemical weapon in an attack in the Syrian province of Latakia on May 19. Meanwhile, the Syrian Constitutional Commission has recently been formed and is expected to hold its first session on October 30.

"The UN probe into all cases of use of the so-called chemical weapons and chemical substances in Syria, including this, is still underway. We regret that the US partners had made this unilateral statement," Vershinin told reporters late on Thursday.

"We believe it is strange that when some positive changes are happening in Syria, particularly in the political process, which happened over the recent days, some statementS emerge that may hamper the improvement of the situation in Syria as a whole and the success of the political process," Vershinin argued.

Assad has repeatedly said that Syria had destroyed its chemical weapons arsenal under the OPCW supervision.