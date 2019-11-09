UrduPoint.com
US Accuses Assad, Russia Of Targeting Civilians In Idlib - State Department

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Accuses Assad, Russia of Targeting Civilians in Idlib - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The United States accuses the government of Syria in the attacks against civilians in the province of Idlib, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"The United States strongly condemns the Assad regime's airstrikes, with Russian support, that continue to cause numerous casualties among civilians and humanitarian workers, and damage to hospitals and civilian infrastructure in Idlib and other areas of northwest Syria," Ortagus said in a statement.

Russian and Syrian officials have repeatedly denied targeting civilians in Syria. Moscow has vowed to support Damascus in eliminating the threat in Syria posed by the Islamic State and al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist groups (both banned in Russia), among others.

The State Department spokesperson claimed that these attacks have occurred in the last 48 hours and left twelve people killed and nearly 40 injured.

The Coordinator of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL, Al-Qaida and Taliban (the first two banned in Russia) Edmund Fitton-Brown told Sputnik earlier on Friday that Idlib is home to much more than an estimated 10,000 terrorists from various groups.

