US Accuses China of 'Grandstanding' in Alaska Bilateral Meeting - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Biden administration is accusing China of grandstanding during the US-China meeting in Alaska between top diplomat and security officials, a senior US administration official said in a statement.

"The Chinese delegation, on the other hand, seems to have arrived intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance," the US official said on Thursday.

China reportedly raised the United States' poor human rights record with the African-American community among other concerns.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday sparred with their Chinese counterparts as both nations' rivalry continues unabated under the new US administration.

The meeting took place with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi.

The Biden administration has officially defined its relationship with China as the biggest geopolitical test for US in the twenty-first century.

The US delegation said it would raise well-known concerns about China's human rights violations, including in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, its economic coercion and political intimidation of foreign countries, malign cyberactivities and military buildup. China routinely rejects American allegations as an unacceptable interference in its internal affairs.