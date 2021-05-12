UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Accuses China Of Harassing, Intimidating Religious Leaders - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:01 PM

US Accuses China of Harassing, Intimidating Religious Leaders - State Dept.

The Chinese authorities are harassing and intimidating leaders of different religious groups in China, the US State Department said in its 2020 International Religious Freedom Report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Chinese authorities are harassing and intimidating leaders of different religious groups in China, the US State Department said in its 2020 International Religious Freedom Report on Wednesday.

'PRC [People's Republic of China] authorities consistently harassed and intimidated religious leaders to dissuade them from speaking with US officials," the report said.

The State Department said in the report that the Chinese authorities have regularly prevented members of religious communities from attending events at the US embassy and consulates.

"The authorities routinely declined to approve or postponed US officials' requests to visit religious sites and meet with religious leaders," the report said.

In addition, the State Department said the police has arrested and detained leaders and members of various religious groups in China.

"The authorities reportedly used vague or insubstantial charges, sometimes in connection with religious activity, to convict and sentence leaders and members of religious groups to years in prison," the report said.

The Chinese government has also prevented certain activities of religious groups not affiliated with the state-sanctioned religious associations, including unregistered Protestant, Catholic, Muslim and other groups, the report added.

Related Topics

Police China Visit 2020 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

7 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

4 hours ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.