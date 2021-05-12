US Accuses China of Harassing, Intimidating Religious Leaders - State Dept.

The Chinese authorities are harassing and intimidating leaders of different religious groups in China, the US State Department said in its 2020 International Religious Freedom Report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Chinese authorities are harassing and intimidating leaders of different religious groups in China, the US State Department said in its 2020 International Religious Freedom Report on Wednesday.

'PRC [People's Republic of China] authorities consistently harassed and intimidated religious leaders to dissuade them from speaking with US officials," the report said.

The State Department said in the report that the Chinese authorities have regularly prevented members of religious communities from attending events at the US embassy and consulates.

"The authorities routinely declined to approve or postponed US officials' requests to visit religious sites and meet with religious leaders," the report said.

In addition, the State Department said the police has arrested and detained leaders and members of various religious groups in China.

"The authorities reportedly used vague or insubstantial charges, sometimes in connection with religious activity, to convict and sentence leaders and members of religious groups to years in prison," the report said.

The Chinese government has also prevented certain activities of religious groups not affiliated with the state-sanctioned religious associations, including unregistered Protestant, Catholic, Muslim and other groups, the report added.