UrduPoint.com

US Accuses China Of 'Provocative' Military Activity Near Taiwan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 07:20 PM

US Accuses China of 'Provocative' Military Activity Near Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The US Department of State said on Sunday it was very concerned by China's "provocative" military activity near Taiwan, after dozens of Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in the past day.

"The United States is very concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability," it said.

Taiwan scrambled patrol planes after 39 Chinese aircraft, many of them fighter jets, made two sorties to the island's air defense identification zone over Saturday. China sent 38 planes toward Taiwan in a similar fashion on Friday.

The State Department urged Beijing to end "coercion" against Taiwan, which China sees as its breakaway province. It said that Washington had an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and vowed to stand with its ally.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer ..

Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer connection, effective interact ..

7 minutes ago
 Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

3 hours ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

3 hours ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

3 hours ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.