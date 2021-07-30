UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Accuses China Of Surveillance, Harassment Of Foreign Journalists - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:10 AM

US Accuses China of Surveillance, Harassment of Foreign Journalists - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Washington has expressed concern over the alleged persecution of foreign journalists by Beijing, State Department spokesman Ned price said Friday.

"The United States is deeply concerned with the increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of U.S. and other foreign journalists in the People's Republic of China (PRC), including foreign journalists covering the devastation and loss of life caused by recent floods in Henan," Price said.

He also noted that journalists are often subjected to "online verbal abuse and death threats" and accused Beijing of promoting such actions.

Price further added that the foreign media workers are "increasingly refused visas," which, he stressed, severely limits "the quantity and quality of independent reporting" in the country.

According to the spokesman, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman specifically focused on the issues of freedom of speech during her July 26 visit to China.

Beijing has consistently denied such accusations.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Beijing Price Sherman United States July Media

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

8 hours ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan calls on relevant UN bodies to investigat ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

8 hours ago

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non- ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.