US Accuses China of Surveillance, Harassment of Foreign Journalists - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Washington has expressed concern over the alleged persecution of foreign journalists by Beijing, State Department spokesman Ned price said Friday.

"The United States is deeply concerned with the increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of U.S. and other foreign journalists in the People's Republic of China (PRC), including foreign journalists covering the devastation and loss of life caused by recent floods in Henan," Price said.

He also noted that journalists are often subjected to "online verbal abuse and death threats" and accused Beijing of promoting such actions.

Price further added that the foreign media workers are "increasingly refused visas," which, he stressed, severely limits "the quantity and quality of independent reporting" in the country.

According to the spokesman, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman specifically focused on the issues of freedom of speech during her July 26 visit to China.

Beijing has consistently denied such accusations.