UrduPoint.com

US Accuses China, Russia, Ukraine Of Violating Religious Rights - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 10:20 PM

US Accuses China, Russia, Ukraine of Violating Religious Rights - State Dept.

The United States is accusing the authorities in Russia, China and Ukraine of violating the religious rights of believers, the US State Department said in its annual report on international religious freedom published on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States is accusing the authorities in Russia, China and Ukraine of violating the religious rights of believers, the US State Department said in its annual report on international religious freedom published on Thursday.

The US government this year repeated its accusations that the Russian authorities have allegedly engaged in improper acts against religious minorities in Russia.

"Religious groups and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) reported the authorities continued to investigate, detain, imprison, torture, physically abuse persons and/or seize their property because of their religious belief or affiliation or membership in groups designated 'extremist,' 'terrorist' or 'undesirable,'" the report said.

Members of Jehovah's Witnesses, Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars, Hizb ut-Tahrir, Church of Scientology, Falun Gong, Protestants and other groups faced oppression, the report said.

US diplomats in Russia have tried to advocate for greater religious freedoms in Russia and have highlighted the government's alleged misuse of the law on extremism to restrict the peaceful activities of religious minorities, the report said.

"According to the international religious freedom NGO Forum 18, the government used increasingly strict legislation on 'foreign agents' and 'undesirable organizations' to curtail, complicate, or prohibit the activities of organizations that promote human rights, including freedom of religion and belief, and to monitor their violation," the report said.

With respect to Ukraine, the State Department said the government there violated the religious rights of different groups, including of the Jehovah's Witnesses and Jews. The report also accused the authorities in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people' s republics (DPR and LPR) of discriminating against religious minorities.

The report also recognized the challenges between the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), created by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew but not recognized by the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and many other churches. However, the State Department avoided confirming UOC's claims over seizing parishes and forcing clergy and flock to move to the OCU.

"According to the International Center for Law and Religious Studies, the government at times continued to try to balance tensions between the OCU and UOC-MP," the report said, adding that the ROC and UOC continued to label the OCU as being a "schismatic" group.

The State Department also said the Chinese government has continued to limit religious freedom in the country and persecute believers.

"The NGO Human Rights Without Frontiers estimated the government imprisoned 2,987 individuals for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief as of December 7," the report added.

Christians, Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists and Falun Gong practitioners reported severe societal discrimination in employment, housing, and business opportunities, according to the report.

Related Topics

Terrorist Business Ukraine Russia China Falun Luhansk Donetsk United States Turkish Lira December Church Muslim Jew Government Housing Employment

Recent Stories

ITP organizes road safety workshop

ITP organizes road safety workshop

2 minutes ago
 Eight students got Ph.D and 17 students awarded M. ..

Eight students got Ph.D and 17 students awarded M.Phil degrees by FUUAST

2 minutes ago
 4 girls among 5 abducted from Faisalabad

4 girls among 5 abducted from Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Two-goal Neymar closes on Pele record in big Brazi ..

Two-goal Neymar closes on Pele record in big Brazil win

2 minutes ago
 Saudi civil aviation sets health conditions for Ha ..

Saudi civil aviation sets health conditions for Hajj passengers

6 minutes ago
 Israeli Military Says Concluded Naval Exercise in ..

Israeli Military Says Concluded Naval Exercise in Red Sea

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.