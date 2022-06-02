US Accuses China, Russia, Ukraine of Violating Religious Rights - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is accusing the authorities in Russia, China and Ukraine of violating the religious rights of believers, the US State Department said in its annual report on international religious freedom published on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States is accusing the authorities in Russia, China and Ukraine of violating the religious rights of believers, the US State Department said in its annual report on international religious freedom published on Thursday.

The US government this year repeated its accusations that the Russian authorities have allegedly engaged in improper acts against religious minorities in Russia.

"Religious groups and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) reported the authorities continued to investigate, detain, imprison, torture, physically abuse persons and/or seize their property because of their religious belief or affiliation or membership in groups designated 'extremist,' 'terrorist' or 'undesirable,'" the report said.

Members of Jehovah's Witnesses, Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars, Hizb ut-Tahrir, Church of Scientology, Falun Gong, Protestants and other groups faced oppression, the report said.

US diplomats in Russia have tried to advocate for greater religious freedoms in Russia and have highlighted the government's alleged misuse of the law on extremism to restrict the peaceful activities of religious minorities, the report said.

"According to the international religious freedom NGO Forum 18, the government used increasingly strict legislation on 'foreign agents' and 'undesirable organizations' to curtail, complicate, or prohibit the activities of organizations that promote human rights, including freedom of religion and belief, and to monitor their violation," the report said.

With respect to Ukraine, the State Department said the government there violated the religious rights of different groups, including of the Jehovah's Witnesses and Jews. The report also accused the authorities in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people' s republics (DPR and LPR) of discriminating against religious minorities.

The report also recognized the challenges between the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), created by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew but not recognized by the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and many other churches. However, the State Department avoided confirming UOC's claims over seizing parishes and forcing clergy and flock to move to the OCU.

"According to the International Center for Law and Religious Studies, the government at times continued to try to balance tensions between the OCU and UOC-MP," the report said, adding that the ROC and UOC continued to label the OCU as being a "schismatic" group.

The State Department also said the Chinese government has continued to limit religious freedom in the country and persecute believers.

"The NGO Human Rights Without Frontiers estimated the government imprisoned 2,987 individuals for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief as of December 7," the report added.

Christians, Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists and Falun Gong practitioners reported severe societal discrimination in employment, housing, and business opportunities, according to the report.