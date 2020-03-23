UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Accuses Iran Of Importing Coronavirus To 'At Least 5 Countries' - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:52 PM

US Accuses Iran of Importing Coronavirus to 'At Least 5 Countries' - Pompeo

The government of Iran has transmitted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to at least five countries, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The government of Iran has transmitted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to at least five countries, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Fact: In February, Iran's chief terror airline, Mahan Air, ran at least 55 flights between Tehran and China, further infecting the Iranian people. At least five foreign countries' first cases of coronavirus were directly imported from Iran, putting millions more lives at risk," the statement said.

Pompeo also accused the Iranian government of lying about the real number of cases of COVID-19 infection and deaths in the country as well as of using scarce resources to finance terrorism.

"As Iranian regime officials ask for more funds, it is important to note that since 2012, Iran has spent over $16 billion on terror abroad, and used sanctions relief from the JCPOA to fill up its proxies' coffers," Pompeo said. "Regime officials stole over a billion Euros intended for medical supplies, and continue to hoard desperately needed masks, gloves, and other medical equipment for sale on the black market."

Pompeo pointed out in the statement that US sanctions against Iran do not apply to imports of humanitarian goods.

"Iranian documents show their health companies have been able to import testing kits without obstacle from US sanctions since January," Pompeo said. "The United States has offered over $100 million in medical assistance to foreign countries, including to the Iranian people, and our scientists are working tirelessly to develop a vaccine. Khamenei rejected this offer because he works tirelessly to concoct conspiracy theories and prioritizes ideology over the Iranian people."

In statements published last Monday, both Russia and China urged the United States to ease sanctions on Iran in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in March, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said US sanctions against Iran have cost the Islamic Republic $200 billion over the last two years and are also hindering efforts to prevent deaths caused by COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Pompeo announced new sanctions against three Iranian individuals connected with the country's petrochemical industry. Pompeo reiterated that the United States will continue to fully enforce all its sanctions placed on the Iran.

Related Topics

Import Iran Russia China Sale Tehran United States January February March Market All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong bars non-residents, limits alcohol over ..

2 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Hopes Whelan Will Get Fair ..

2 minutes ago

Oslo Says to Take Lead in Creating UN Fund to Help ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt extends lockdown for another 14 days i ..

12 minutes ago

India to Suspend All Domestic Flights Starting Tue ..

5 minutes ago

Italy May Lose Over $100Bln Per Month Due to Produ ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.