US Accuses Iran Of 'Unsafe Interaction' In Hormuz Gulf - Central Command

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) A naval vessel operated by the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps interacted in an unsafe manner with a US patrol vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Hormuz, the Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy patrol boat interacted in an unsafe and unprofessional manner as US Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz, the evening of December 5," CENTCOM said in a press release on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller and the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans were conducting a routine transit in international waters and the patrol boat approached them, the release said.

"The Iranian vessel attempted to blind the bridge by shining a spotlight and crossed within 150 yards of the US ships - dangerously close, particularly at night. The US ships safely deescalated the situation through the employment of audible warnings and non-lethal lasers. US Navy ships continued their transit without further incident," the release added.

CENTCOM emphasized that the actions by Iran's vessel violated international standards of professional and safe maritime behavior, increasing the risk of miscalculation and collision, according to the release.

