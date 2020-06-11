US accuses Russia of 'manipulating' International Criminal Court

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States on Thursday accused Russia of "manipulating" the International Criminal Court as President Donald Trump announced sanctions against court officials who target US troops.

"Foreign powers like Russia are also manipulating the ICC in pursuit of their own agenda," Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement to reporters.