US Accuses Ukraine Businessman Kolomoisky, 1 Other Of Defrauding PrivatBank - Justice Dept

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:08 PM

US Accuses Ukraine Businessman Kolomoisky, 1 Other of Defrauding PrivatBank - Justice Dept

The US government filed a complaint accusing two Ukraine businessmen of defrauding PrivatBank of billions of dollars, the Department of Justice said in a news release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The US government filed a complaint accusing two Ukraine businessmen of defrauding PrivatBank of billions of dollars, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

"The complaints allege that Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Boholiubov, who owned PrivatBank, one of the largest banks in Ukraine, embezzled and defrauded the bank of billions of dollars," the release said on Thursday.

More Stories From World

