US Accuses Ukraine Of Failing To Prosecute Most Corrupt Officials - Human Rights Report

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Accuses Ukraine of Failing to Prosecute Most Corrupt Officials - Human Rights Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Ukraine authorities failed to take sufficient steps to prosecute corrupt officials, the US State Department said in its annual human rights report on Tuesday.

"The government generally failed to take adequate steps to prosecute or punish most officials who committed abuses, resulting in a climate of impunity," the report related to the year of 2020 said.

Human rights activists and the United Nations experts noted significant deficiencies in investigations into alleged human rights abuses committed by government security forces, the report added.

Ukrainian officials are allegedly responsible for a number of violations, including unlawful or arbitrary killing, torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of detainees by law enforcement personnel, as well as other crimes, the report said.

"There were few reports that state actors ordered or took part in targeted attacks on civil society activists and journalists in connection with their work during the year, but impunity for past attacks remained a significant problem," it emphasized.

The State Department has accused Russia of crimes in Donbas region, including physical abuse of civilians and members of armed groups held in detention facilities.

The report also highlighted allegations that state agents were involved in abduction and improper deportation of foreign citizens.

"For example, family members and advocates for three Uzbekistani men alleged the Security Service collaborated with the Uzbekistani State Security Service to extradite the men without complying with relevant laws and international agreements," it said.

Russia has repeatedly refuted accusations of involvement in the conflict in Donbas region.

