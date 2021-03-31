US Accuses Ukraine Of Failing To Prosecute Most Corrupt Officials - Human Rights Report
Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Ukraine authorities failed to take sufficient steps to prosecute corrupt officials, the US State Department said in its annual human rights report on Tuesday.
"The government generally failed to take adequate steps to prosecute or punish most officials who committed abuses, resulting in a climate of impunity," the report related to the year of 2020 said.