US Accuses Venezuelan Diplomat of Food and Drug Contract Bribery Scheme - Court Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab bribed government officials in Venezuela for multi-million Dollar food and medicine contracts, US government prosecutors alleged in court filings published Monday.

"In addition, the government may introduce under Rule 404(b) evidence underlying (Alex Saab's) past bad acts ... Those prior bad acts also include post indictment bribing of Venezuelan officials to obtain and retain contracts and other business advantages, including obtaining multi-million dollar food and medicine contracts with entities and instrumentalities owned and controlled by the Venezuelan government," the filing said.

Saab is currently detained in the US, where he faces charges for financial crimes related to violation of sanctions against Iran, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The US earlier in November dropped the most serious money laundering charges against Saab.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro has said that Saab was kidnapped and vowed to seek the help of international organizations to fight for his release. The arrest led to the suspension of Venezuelan participation in talks with political opposition.