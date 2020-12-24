UrduPoint.com
US Achieves Important Milestone With COVID-19 Vaccinations Topping 1Mln - Health Director

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:20 AM

US Achieves Important Milestone With COVID-19 Vaccinations Topping 1Mln - Health Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) More than 1 million Americans received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, surpassing a key hurdle in bringing the pandemic under control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said in a press release.

"The United States achieved an early but important milestone today - jurisdictions have now reported that more than 1 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since administration began ten days ago," Redfield said on Wednesday.

At the same time, Redfield urged Americans to "embrace proven health strategies" such as wearing face masks until the vaccine become available to everyone.

By the end of this week, US officials expect to have distributed nearly 10 million doses of two approved vaccines, with hundreds of millions of doses on order from developers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Each vaccine requires an initial shot followed by a booster shot several weeks later.

