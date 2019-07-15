UrduPoint.com
US ACLU To Sue Trump Administration For Limiting Asylum Protections - Deputy Director

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:33 PM

US ACLU to Sue Trump Administration For Limiting Asylum Protections - Deputy Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The American Civil Liberties Union will sue the Trump administration over its decision to roll back asylum protections for migrants coming into the United States from Central America, the advocacy group's Deputy Director of Immigrants' Rights Project Lee Gelernt said on Monday.

"The Trump administration is trying to unilaterally reverse our country's legal and moral commitment to protect people who are fleeing danger," Gelernt said in a statement. "This new rule is patently unlawful. We will sue swiftly."

Earlier on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that migrants would only be eligible for asylum if they were trafficked into the United States, denied asylum in a country or countries prior to arriving to the United States, or traveled through a country or countries that were not part of major multilateral refugee treaties.

The new rule, which will go into effect on Tuesday, is mean to deter the influx of asylum-seeking migrants arriving on the US southwestern border.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

