US Acquiring 100Mln More Johnson & Johnson Vaccines To Ensure 'Maximum Flexibility'- Biden

Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The US government is purchasing 100 million coronavirus vaccines from Johnson & Johnson above the adequate doses it already has to ensure "maximum flexibility" in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"I'm directing my HHS team to purchase another 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Biden said during a televised event on Wednesday. "I'm doing this because in wartime efforts we need maximum flexibility. There's always the chance to encounter unexpected challenges, or will there be a new need for a vaccine effort and a lot that can change and we need to be prepared."

Biden was referring to his team at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The White House has finalized deals with two other vaccine makers, Pfizer and Moderna, for 200 million doses to be delivered by the end of July.

The agreement with Johnson & Johnson would serve as a backstop should Pfizer or Moderna run into manufacturing issues, HHS officials said.

Biden said the United States hit a record with COVID-19 vaccinations on March 6 by immunizing 2.9 million people, and reiterated his administration's goal to have enough doses by the end of May for all Americans.

He also said any additional supply at the end of the US vaccination programs will be used to help other countries.

"We've committed $4 billion to help get the funding for more vaccines around the world," Biden said. "This [virus] is not something that can be stopped by a fence no matter how high you build a fence or a wall. We're not going to be ultimately safe until the world is safe. And so we're going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first, then the rest of the world."

