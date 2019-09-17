UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Acting Assistant Secretary To Arrive In Moscow For Negotiations On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

US Acting Assistant Secretary to Arrive in Moscow for Negotiations on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker will arrive in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Reeker will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss bilateral relations.

He will also meet with representatives of the Russian civil society and employees of the US Embassy in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Civil Society Visit

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

9 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

10 hours ago

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.