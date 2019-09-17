US Acting Assistant Secretary to Arrive in Moscow for Negotiations on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker will arrive in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Reeker will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss bilateral relations.

He will also meet with representatives of the Russian civil society and employees of the US Embassy in Moscow.