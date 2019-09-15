US Acting Assistant Secretary to Visit Moscow on September 17-18 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker will visit Moscow from September 17-18 to discuss bilateral relations, the US State Department said in a press statement on Sunday.

"From September 17-18, Ambassador Reeker will travel to Moscow where he will meet with government counterparts to discuss bilateral relations; with representatives of civil society; and with our Embassy Moscow Team," the statement said.