US Acting Defense Chief Says Pentagon Will Ensure Peaceful Transition Of Power January 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Acting Defense Chief Says Pentagon Will Ensure Peaceful Transition of Power January 20

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said in a statement on Thursday said the Defense Department will ensure a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

"I, and the people I lead in the Department of Defense, continue to perform our duties in accordance with our oath of office, and will execute the time-honored peaceful transition of power to President-elect Biden on January 20," Miller said.

Miller said the recent violence y protesters in Congress was contrary to the principles of the US Constitution.

"I strongly condemn these acts of violence against our democracy," he said.

On Wednesday, a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

The protesters clashed with Capitol police and damaged property before seizing the rotunda and the inauguration stage.

The incident came after Trump said he will not concede defeat due to massive election fraud and encouraged his supporters to maintain their support for overturning the election result. It is the most significant breach of US capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.

In a late-night session of Congress after police secured the Capitol of protesters, lawmakers voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

