US Acting Defense Secretary, Afghan President Meet to Discuss Relations, Peace Process

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met this afternoon with US Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who arrived in Kabul with a high-level delegation, Ghani's office said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met this afternoon with US Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who arrived in Kabul with a high-level delegation, Ghani's office said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the peace process, the situation in Afghanistan and the region, and further support for the Afghan security and defense forces.

"The United States Government will stand with the Government and people of Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism," Miller said, stressing the importance of strengthening the strategic relationship between Afghanistan and the United States.

The acting secretary of defense expressed concern over the escalation of violence in Afghanistan and called for a lasting ceasefire between the two sides.

He added that the United States remained committed to supporting Afghanistan, especially its security and defense forces.

President Ghani thanked the United States for its support and cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields.

"Relations between the two countries are strong and based on quality, not quantity, and will always be lasting," he said.

The president said that the Afghan government had taken practical steps to ensure peace and the other side should also show its clear intention in this regard.

"Relations between Afghanistan and the United States are essential in the joint fight against terrorism, and the role of the United States is important," Ghani said.