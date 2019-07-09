UrduPoint.com
US Acting Defense Secretary Esper Discusses Gulf Rift With Qatari Emir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:15 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper discussed the ongoing rift between the Gulf nations during his meeting with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the US Department of Defense said in a readout of the meeting on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, including the importance of burden sharing, Qatari support to the NATO mission in Afghanistan and the Gulf rift," the readout said.

Esper also thanked al-Thani for the Qatari offer to improve Al-Udeid Air Base and for hosting US forces, the readout said.

On June 28, the US Air Force Central Command said in a statement that it has for the first time deployed F-22 stealth fighter jets to Qatar as an added protection following the downing of a US surveillance drone by the Iranian military.

