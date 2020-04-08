UrduPoint.com
US Acting Navy Chief Resigns After Row Over COVID-19 Outbreak On Carrier - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has resigned following backlash he received for removing and criticizing the captain who raised alarms about a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, CNN reported on Tuesday citing a US official and a former senior military official.

On Monday, Modly made an address to the crew of the Roosevelt in which criticized the ousted commanding officer of the ship, Captain Brett Crozier, as being either too "naive" or "stupid" when he decided to break the chain of command to raise alarms about a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship.

