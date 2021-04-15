US Actions Cast Doubt on Practicability of Dollar Use - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US actions have questioned the practicability of using the dollar, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday

"We understand very well that Washington is using both its Currency and its financial system to aggressively conduct its policy and is not just bypassing, but is destroying the entire international legal system," Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Naturally, all this casts doubt on the practicability of using the American currency as a priority payment currency, but also on the reliability of payment mechanisms controlled by the West," she added.

The spokeswoman also said that it is logical to take measures that are designed to minimize economic losses and risks during transactions in this kind of situation. Zakharova mentioned that Russia is consistently working to reduce the share of the Dollar in international reserves.