UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Actions Cast Doubt On Practicability Of Dollar Use - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:01 PM

US Actions Cast Doubt on Practicability of Dollar Use - Russian Foreign Ministry

US actions have questioned the practicability of using the dollar, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US actions have questioned the practicability of using the dollar, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday.

"We understand very well that Washington is using both its Currency and its financial system to aggressively conduct its policy and is not just bypassing, but is destroying the entire international legal system," Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Naturally, all this casts doubt on the practicability of using the American currency as a priority payment currency, but also on the reliability of payment mechanisms controlled by the West," she added.

The spokeswoman also said that it is logical to take measures that are designed to minimize economic losses and risks during transactions in this kind of situation. Zakharova mentioned that Russia is consistently working to reduce the share of the Dollar in international reserves.

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Washington All Share

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

26 minutes ago

EU Not Commenting on Possibility of New Anti-Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in three localities of Mard ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi civilian killed in Baghdad blast: army

2 minutes ago

'Jetman' parachute not deployed in fatal Dubai acc ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks jump on strong retail, labor data

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.