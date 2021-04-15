US Actions Deal New Blow to Relations, Contrary to Statements - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The unacceptable actions of the United States, despite the declared intention to "build pragmatic relations with Russia," dealt a new heavy blow to them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

This was announced by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to US Ambassador John Sullivan during the latter's visit to the ministry regarding a new package of anti-Russian sanctions.

"During the conversation, a principled assessment was given to the unacceptable actions of the US side, which, contrary to the declared intention to 'build pragmatic relations with Russia,' dealt a new heavy blow to them," the foreign ministry said.