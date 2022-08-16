US Actions Fraught With Direct Military Clash of Nuclear Powers - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The US steps to engage in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis are fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Telegram.

"Today, the United States continues to act with no regard to other countries' security and interests, which does contribute to an increase in nuclear risks. The US steps to further engage in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis are fraught with unpredictable escalation and a direct military clash of nuclear powers," the embassy said.