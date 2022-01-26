US Actions Hostile, US Unsatisfied That Under Putin Russia Became Strong - Duma Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The US actions are hostile toward Russia, the United States is unsatisfied that under Vladimir Putin Russia has become strong, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The United States is not happy that under President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Federation has become strong and independent... All your actions are hostile toward our state, Russia. This has become obvious to everyone," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden did not rule out the imposition of sanctions personally against Putin in the event of Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine.

"Finally, the US leadership has openly said what it is seeking: Washington wants a loyal Russian president that it could control," Volodin wrote.

The State Duma speaker said that Russian citizens interpret the sanctions being considered by the United States as restrictions not against Putin, but against the choice of the Russian people.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.