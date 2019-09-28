UrduPoint.com
US Actions Toward Iran Nuclear Deal, Gulf Region 'Destructive' - Russian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) US actions toward the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Gulf region as a whole are destructive, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The problems associated with the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action must be considered without reference to the current session of the General Assembly (UN). They started much earlier, a year and a half ago, when the United States unilaterally withdrew from this document, which is approved by the US Security Council and thereby a part of international law, and they said that they also forbid everyone else to do this. I believe that these are destructive actions not only for the specific situation with the Iranian nuclear program, but also for the nuclear non-proliferation regime, and for the situation in the region in general," Lavrov said at a press conference following his participation in the UN General Assembly.

The increasing number of Gulf countries are thinking about de-escalating the situation in the region, and Moscow's proposal to resolve the situation is more and more in demand, Lavrov said.

"The fact that more and more Gulf countries, including the Arab Gulf countries, are starting to think about how to de-escalate this situation now, speaks in favor of the idea that we are promoting, which in one form or another, will be in demand," he said.

Russia first came forward with the initiative a very long time ago, when it was still possible to prevent the aggravation that everyone is now witnessing, the minister said.

"Unfortunately, not all Gulf countries agreed to act in advance. They said that yes, the idea is not bad, it's possible to study it, but let's wait, let it mature. Well, now, in my opinion, it's already overmature," Lavrov said.

In addition to the Gulf countries, five permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as the European Union and regional associations and organizations, should participate in the dialogue on de-escalation in the Persian Gulf, Lavrov stressed.

"We assumed that in addition to the Gulf countries themselves, the five permanent members of the Security Council, the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should take part. Probably, the European Union, it also shows interest in this region," the minister said.

If the "process begins," the principles proposed by Russia could be extended to other countries of the middle East and North Africa, he noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled in late July, amid heightened US-Iran tensions, an updated version of an initiative called Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region, which proposed "renouncement of permanent deployment of troops of extra-regional states" in the region. The concept further promotes multilateralism as the core of the new security system in the region. Moscow has also suggested that a security organization be created to include Russia, the United States, China, India, the European Union and other interested parties.

