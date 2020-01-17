UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Actions With Respect To Russia Unlikely To Change As Result Of Gov't Reshuffle - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:18 PM

US Actions With Respect to Russia Unlikely to Change as Result of Gov't Reshuffle - Pompeo

United States actions toward Russia will likely not be any different after government changes were initiated in Moscow, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) United States actions toward Russia will likely not be any different after government changes were initiated in Moscow, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"Our actions with respect to Russia aren't likely to change as a result of some shuffling that takes place in the Russian Government," Pompeo said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced that his government was resigning. President Vladimir Putin accepted Medvedev's resignation, but asked his cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States Government Cabinet Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

EU Considers Temporary Ban on Facial Recognition - ..

1 minute ago

Eat walnuts daily for better gut, heart health

1 minute ago

KP govt departments ask to submit budget proposals ..

2 minutes ago

P&SHC to develop policy on medical machinery donat ..

2 minutes ago

German Opposition Slams Gov't for Caving to US Pre ..

5 minutes ago

Eleven American soldiers were injured in Jan. 8 Ir ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.