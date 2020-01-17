United States actions toward Russia will likely not be any different after government changes were initiated in Moscow, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) United States actions toward Russia will likely not be any different after government changes were initiated in Moscow, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"Our actions with respect to Russia aren't likely to change as a result of some shuffling that takes place in the Russian Government," Pompeo said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced that his government was resigning. President Vladimir Putin accepted Medvedev's resignation, but asked his cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity.