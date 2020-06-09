UrduPoint.com
US Activates Sanctions Against Islamic Republic Of Iran Shipping Lines - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Activates Sanctions Against Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The United States has activated the sanctions it had prepared against Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) for allegedly carrying cargoes of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, sanctions against the IRISL and its Shanghai-based subsidiary, E-Sail Shipping Company Ltd (E-Sail) have come into effect," Pompeo said. "Six months ago, I announced that the United States would take action against these entities pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets WMD proliferators and their supporters."

Imposition of the sanctions was delayed for 180 days in order to allow exporters of humanitarian goods to Iran sufficient time to find alternate shipping methods, Pompeo explained.

"Now ... those in the commercial and maritime industries doing business with Iran must use carriers or shipping methods other than IRISL or E-Sail; any government, entity, or individual that chooses to continue doing business with IRISL and/or E-Sail now risks exposure to US WMD sanctions," the statement said.

IRISL has repeatedly transported items related to Iran's ballistic missile and military programs and is also a long-standing carrier of other proliferation-sensitive items, including Nuclear Suppliers-Group controlled items, Pompeo said.

