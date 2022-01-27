US Actively Asking Russia for Cooperation in Cybersecurity, Unlike Other Areas - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The US is actively asking Russia for cooperation on fighting cybercrimes and sharing information on the issue unlike other spheres, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Russian media.

"At least, unlike many other areas, it (the United States) is actively asking for cooperation here, sharing certain information, because there is no other way. And all these cases, all these operations (to fight cybercrimes) that have been carried out, are, in fact, joint operations. It seems that this is a really good example, especially since the real threats from them (cybercrimes) are severe, they concern a huge number of people," Medvedev said.