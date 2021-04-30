US Actively Discussing Meeting Date for Putin-Biden Summit - National Security Adviser

The United States is actively discussing a potential date for holding a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

"We are actively discussing that issue," Sullivan said, noting that he spoke with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. "We are trying to make plans for a summit this summer in a third country in Europe, no date has been fixed, no location has been fixed but it's actively under discussion."

Sullivan also said Biden believes such a summit would be valuable in the efforts to establish better understanding between the two countries and get bilateral relations on a more stable and predictable path.