US Actively Discussing Meeting Date For Putin-Biden Summit - National Security Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:23 PM

US Actively Discussing Meeting Date for Putin-Biden Summit - National Security Adviser

The United States is actively discussing a potential date for holding a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021)

"We are actively discussing that issue," Sullivan said, noting that he spoke with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. "We are trying to make plans for a summit this summer in a third country in Europe, no date has been fixed, no location has been fixed but it's actively under discussion."

Sullivan also said Biden believes such a summit would be valuable in the efforts to establish better understanding between the two countries and get bilateral relations on a more stable and predictable path.

More Stories From World

