US Actively Facilitating Departure Of US Citizens From Sudan - National Security Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 10:50 PM

US Actively Facilitating Departure of US Citizens From Sudan - National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United States is actively facilitating the departure of US citizens seeking to leave Sudan amid violent clashes between two warring parties, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"At the President's direction, we are actively facilitating the departure of American citizens who want to leave Sudan as the State Department has been urging them to do for years," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "We have deployed US intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets to support land evacuation routes which Americans are using, and we're moving naval assets within the region to provide support.

American citizens have begun arriving in Port Sudan and we are helping to facilitate their onward travel."

The US military already evacuated under 100 US diplomatic personnel and their families from the US Embassy in Khartoum over the weekend.

Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular army and the paramilitary group RSF on April 15, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a truce from last Friday to Sunday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

