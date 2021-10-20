US Actively Modernizes Tactical Nuclear Weapons - Shoigu

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The United States military started active work to modernize tactical nuclear weapons and storage bases in Europe, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The USA, with the full support of NATO Allies, has intensified efforts to modernize tactical nuclear weapons and storage sites in Europe," Shoigu told the joint board of the ministries of defense of Russia and Belarus.