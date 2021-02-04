UrduPoint.com
US Actively Negotiating 'Unified Front' With Europe On Iran - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Actively Negotiating 'Unified Front' With Europe on Iran - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United States is in active consultations with major European countries on the issue of the Iran nuclear program and expects a unified front to deal with the matter, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

"We are actively engaged with the European Union right now, particularly the three members of the P5+1 - Germany, the UK and France. We are talking to them at various levels of our government. Those consultations, I think, will produce a unified front when it comes to our strategy towards Iran and towards dealing with diplomacy around the nuclear file," Sullivan said during a White House briefing.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to return the United States to the nuclear agreement with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, Biden also calls for negotiating a broader agreement with Iran that would cover outstanding issues, like Iran's missile program or its belligerent clientele across the middle East.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA in 2018, calling it the worst agreement in US history, and introduced a maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

