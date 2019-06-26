US Actively Tracking Russian Warship Admiral Gorshkov in Caribbean Sea - Northern Command

UrduPoint.com
Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The US military knows that Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the Caribbean Sea and is actively tracking the warship, the Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the deployment of the Russian ship Gorshkov and are taking steps to actively track it," NORTHCOM said via Twitter.

The US military declined to discuss all specific steps it is undertaking to track the Russian warship, but noted it has deployed "maritime assets" and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is conducting air operations.

"We will not discuss all measures being taken, but NORAD is conducting air operations in defense of the US and Canada and USNORTHCOM has deployed maritime assets to track Gorshkov," the statement said.

The Admiral Gorshkov strike group recently entered the Caribbean Sea via the Panama Canal and visited Cuba, but the Russian navy has not announced its next destination.

