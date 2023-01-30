UrduPoint.com

US Actively Transferring Bioresearch Not Completed In Ukraine To Other Regions - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 06:16 PM

The US is actively transferring military biological research that has not been completed in Ukraine to the states of Central Asia and Eastern Europe, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday

Russia has managed to stop the implementation of military biological programs on the territory of Ukraine, the official told reporters.

"In this regard, the Pentagon is actively transferring unfinished research in the framework of Ukrainian projects to the states of Central Asia and Eastern Europe," Kirillov said, adding that the US is also building up cooperation with the states of Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, such as Kenya, Singapore, Thailand.

The official recalled that the strategy of military and biological expansion was laid down by the United States during the period of the Korean conflict. Starting from the 1950s, military biological laboratories were created in Africa, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia with the leading role of the US Navy.

"Under pressure from the world community, Washington is changing approaches to organizing military biological activities, shifting the functions of the customer to purely civilian departments � the health ministry, the energy ministry, the agency for international development. This will allow the US administration to avoid criticism on international platforms," Kirillov added.

