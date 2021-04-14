MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The US conservative activist group Project Veritas has published a video supposedly exposing a CNN employee who claimed that propaganda had helped the network remove Donald Trump from the presidency.

On Tuesday, the activist group published a series of undercover videos showing a man identified as CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester.

"Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out... I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that," Chester said in one of videos, adding that CNN was proactively engaged in anti-Trump propaganda.

The broadcaster even covered Trump's and Biden's health conditions differently, according to the man.

"[Trump's] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation -- that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. ... We would always show shots of him [Biden] jogging and that [he's] healthy, you know, and him in aviator shades. Like you paint him as a young geriatric," Chester said.

The US media, including the Washington Post, have reproached Project Veritas for their information campaigns against a number of prominent news outlets and left-wing groups.