US Activist Says Bolton Foreign Policy Causes Division In Trump Administration

Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The foreign policy promoted by White House National Security Advisor John Bolton with respect to Venezuela and other countries is causing a split in the Trump administration, Popular Resistance activist group Co-Director Kevin Zeese told Sputnik.

"There have been indications in the Trump administration that Donald Trump feels like he was deceived by John Bolton and [Special Envoy for Venezuela] Elliott Abrams," Zeese said regarding Bolton's efforts to force a change of government in Venezuela by claiming popular support for opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido. "In fact, the people of Venezuela support President [Nicolas] Maduro."

Zeese noted that Bolton has also undermined Trump's efforts to withdraw the United States from Syria and strike a deal to denuclearize North Korea. In addition, Zeese said Bolton is undermining the Trump administration on Iran as well, given that he wants the United States to go to war with Iran while Trump does not.

"And now in Venezuela, he is undermining Trump. So there's a split in the government. I think that fissure is breaking open," Zeese said.

In May, the US Secret Service and State Department security arrested Zeese and three other activists for residing in Venezuela's embassy in Washington on the invitation of the government of President Nicolas Maduro. The activists said their goal was to protect the diplomatic facility from being taken over by the US government and given to Guaido's representatives.

Zeese said since the activists left the embassy, allegations have emerged of corruption by Guaido's forces in Columbia for reportedly using humanitarian money to stay at expensive hotels, have expensive dinners and parties and utilize the services of prostitutes.

"Carlos Vecchio, the fictional ambassador who went into the Venezuelan embassy in Georgetown, is being investigated by the US Department of Justice for embezzling $70 million dollars," Zeese said. "There's also been a lot of indication in the media about loss of faith in Guaido. He has failed and failed and failed to achieve his objectives."

The political-economic crisis in Venezuela intensified in January after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro. The United States recognized Guaido and began imposing sanctions on Venezuela and freezing billions of Dollars of Venezuelan assets.

Russia, which recognizes Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela, has said the United States is strangling the country with sanctions in an attempt cause chaos.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.

