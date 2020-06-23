UrduPoint.com
US Activist Shaun King Says Statues Showing Jesus As 'White European' Should Be Torn Down

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:50 AM

US Activist Shaun King Says Statues Showing Jesus as 'White European' Should Be Torn Down

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US leftist activist Shaun King has called for all depictions of Jesus Christ as a "white European" to be destroyed as they allegedly represent "white supremacy," as the country continues a nationwide discussion on racism following the death of George Floyd.

The remarks come as Black Lives Matter protesters continue to topple, vandalize and even destroy historic monuments of slave owners and colonial-era prominent figures.

"Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark.

Tear them down," King tweeted.

King, who rose to prominence in the mid-2010s as a high-profile far-left and BLM activist, went on to decry all similar imagery.

"Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form [of] white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down," King fumed.

The United States and the rest of the world have been having an active conversation about ways to fight racial discrimination and injustice following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody and subsequent mass protests.

