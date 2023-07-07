US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US activists Ben Cohen and Jodie Evans were arrested on Thursday after refusing to end their sit-in outside the Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, Cohen, an activist and co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department.

After not being allowed in the department to talk to Attorney General Merrick Garland or other Justice Department officials, he began a sit-in protest.

Shortly after, protesters set off pink smoke bombs and security officers issued Cohen several warnings to leave. The activist refused.