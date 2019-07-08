UrduPoint.com
US Activists Disrupt Pence's Speech At Pro-Israel Conference In Washington

Muhammad Irfan Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:24 PM

The activists of peace and social justice movement Code Pink are protesting the Christians United for Israel conference in Washington and have disrupted the speech of US Vice President Mike Pence at the event on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The activists of peace and social justice movement Code Pink are protesting the Christians United for Israel conference in Washington and have disrupted the speech of US Vice President Mike Pence at the event on Monday.

"Activists blockade largest pro-Israel conference," Code Pink said in a statement on Twitter.

Code Pink's National Co-Director Ariel Gold said in a statement on Twitter that the conference was "being shut down" by protesters.

Inside the venue, protesters tried to interrupt Pence's speech several times, but conference attendees drowned out the protesters with chants of "Am Yisrael Chai," which means "Israel Lives!"

The protesters outside the conference hold up signs reading "We Boycott Until Palestine is Free" and "Every Settlement is an Obstacle to Peace."

