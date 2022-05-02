US Activists Hope Exposing Odessa Massacre Helps World Grasp True Nature of Ukraine Govt.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) US activists hope to help the international community understand the real nature of the Ukrainian government by speaking out about what happened in Odessa in May of 2014, US human rights activist and coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign Phil Wilayto told Sputnik.

On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked pro-federalism protesters in Odessa's Trade Unions House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died and some 250 protesters were injured in clashes with the radicals, according to the United Nations.

"On a personal level, the privilege of attending the second annual memorial in Odessa was a deeply moving experience for me and an opportunity to witness the tremendous courage of the people of Odessa who were determined to hold their memorial despite the fact that the fascist organizations were threatening to kill them," Wilayto said. "And on a political level, continuing to expose what happened on May 2, 2014, is, we hope, a contribution to helping the world understand the true nature of the Ukrainian government and the events and processes that have led to the present crisis."

The 2014 Odessa Massacre, Wilayto added, has been called the worst civil disturbance in Europe since World War II.

"After the February coup, local organizers in Odessa began circulating a petition calling for the popular election of provincial governors, instead of having them continue to be appointed by what had now become a right-wing government," he said.

The murderous attack led by openly fascist organizations was not only a great local tragedy, Wilayto added, but proof the new government in Kiev was willing to continue to work with the neo-Nazi paramilitary organizations that had helped bring it to power.

"Among the most notorious of these is the Azov Battalion, which has been integrated directly into the Ukrainian military," Wilayto said.

Wilayto went on to underscore that today in Ukraine it is impossible to openly speak out against the government.

"Since the beginning of hostilities on Feb. 24, President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has outlawed 11 opposition political parties, accusing them of being 'pro-Russian,' even though many of them had opposed the Russian invasion," he explained.

"That same weekend, the president nationalized television news, combining all national tv channels into one government-run platform to create a 'unified information policy.'"

Meanwhile, Wilayto continued to say, many individuals have come under attack.

"From Yuri Tkachev, editor-in-chief of Timer, a non-political online publication in Odessa, who happens to be an ethnic Russian, to Mikhail and Aleksandr Kononovich, brothers and youth leaders of the Communist Party of Ukraine, who were jailed in March," he said. "But none of this is being reported here in the West."

Wilayto stressed that a lot of the truth about the Odessa Massacre is already known including through the many online videos and images of the House of Trade Unions in flames, showing people jumping from the third and fourth floors to save themselves from burning to death. It also shows people being beaten as they hit the ground and the faces of the murderers in addition to the inaction of the police.

Despite all of this public knowledge, the activist stressed, it is still not known who was ultimately responsible for the massacre.

"We know it served the interests of the central government, which was worried about a separatist movement developing in Odessa, but we don't know if the massacre was orchestrated from above or if its perpetrators were merely protected after the massacre," he said. "But the fact that Kiev has never allowed an independent international investigation of the massacre speaks volumes."

Meanwhile, Washington has not demanded that the murderers be brought to justice, Wilayto added, because the massacre also served US interests by helping to consolidate the power of the new pro-US and pro-NATO government.

"Besides, the United States has yet to fully investigate its own massacres of indigenous peoples, African-Americans and other people of color here at home," he said.

The clashes in Odessa became one of the deadliest events during the Maidan and anti-Maidan demonstrations in Ukraine that started in late 2013. Moscow has repeatedly criticized Kiev's steps in the investigation of the deadly tragedy and urged the international community and human rights groups to probe the causes of the massacre.