US Activists Urge Americans to Back Amendment That Would Prevent Trump From Striking Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The activists of peace and social justice movement Code Pink in a statement on Tuesday said they are calling on Americans to sign their letter to US Congress to support an amendment that would prevent President Donald Trump from starting a war with Iran.

"We need our legislators to act now to prevent a US war on #Iran! Urge your representatives in the House to support the Khanna-Gaetz amendment to the #NDAA - which will be voted on later this week," the group said in a Twitter post.

US Congressmen Matt Gaetz and Ro Khanna last week introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would prohibit President Donald Trump from using force against Iran without congressional approval. Gaetz, a Republican who often supports Trump, on his part, said that such issues should be addressed by Congress.

Code Pink's tweet links to a form which allows users to electronically sign a letter that is sent to their congressional representatives as well as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement accompanying the petition, Code Pink said the Khanna-Gaetz amendment represents the best chance the US House has of halting Trump's march to war. The activists also warned that the Trump administration is manufacturing a crisis to sell a war with Iran just like the Bush administration did with Iraq.

Pelosi previously said that any military conflict with Iran would require congressional authorization.

The issue of what kind of military measures the presidential administration can take without approval of Congress is interpreted differently in the United States, and there is no common understanding of these rules. According to the US Constitution, the president must get Congress' approval to launch military actions but disputes continue over what constitutes such action.

In late June, Iran announced that it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated Iran's airspace. US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, Trump said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran, but called off the attacks at the last minute because they would be a disproportionate response. Instead, Trump said, he decided to unveil new sanctions.

The United States while building up its military presence in the middle East has blamed Iran for a series of security incidents including attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has rejected the allegations and accused Washington of trying to find a pretext for war.

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated last year after Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and began re-imposing sanctions.